Sonic Healthcare Annual Profit Up; Sees FY27 EBITDA Hit By Swiss, UK Headwinds; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK), a medical diagnostics company, reported higher full-year profit, supported by strong revenue growth and improved earnings. However, the company cautioned that Swiss regulatory changes and extended integration timelines in the UK are expected to weigh on EBITDA growth in fiscal 2027.

On the ASX, Sonic Healthcare shares were down nearly 10% at A$21.32.

Net profit after tax increased to A$608 million or 123 cents per share from A$514 million or 106.7 cents per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, underlying net profit rose to A$621 million or 125.6 cents per share from A$531 million or 110.3 cents per share a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 9% to A$1.882 billion from A$1.725 billion , while underlying EBITDA rose 11% to A$1.933 billion from A$1.747 billion.

Revenue increased 13% to A$10.867 billion from A$9.645 billion in the previous year.

The company declared a final dividend of A$0.63 per share, franked to 60%, payable on September 17, to shareholders of record on September 3.