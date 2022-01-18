|
Sonida Senior Living Announces December 2021 Occupancy
Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the "Company” or "Sonida Senior Living”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its December 2021 occupancy.
December Highlights
- December average occupancy increased 40 bps sequentially – in a typically slow seasonal period—from November 2021 to 81.6%—its highest point in 2021.
- Year-over-year average monthly occupancy increased 500 bps compared to 76.6% in December of 2020.
- For the fourth quarter 2021, average occupancy increased sequentially 31.25 bps to 81.3% as compared to the third quarter.
- Year-over-year quarterly average occupancy grew 392 bps compared to the fourth quarter 2020.
"We are pleased with the Company’s continued occupancy growth and solid finish to 2021,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. "We remain diligent in our activities to keep residents and employees safe from COVID-19 while staying laser focused on continuous and sustainable improvement in the fundamentals of the business.”
About the Company
Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family.
For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
