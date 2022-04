Sonida Senior Living Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

In consideration of the upcoming NYSE holiday, Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release pre-market open on April 18, 2022 and will hold its conference call the same day at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will file its 2021 Form 10-K on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The conference call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting April 18, 2022, through May 2, 2022. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13727863.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 77 communities are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family. For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

