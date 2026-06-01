Sonida Senior Living Appoints Anton Nikodemus As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) said on Monday that it has appointed Anton Nikodemus to the newly created role of chief operating officer with effect from June 15.

Nikodemus previously worked at Seaport Entertainment Group, Inc.(SEG), where he served as president, CEO, and chairman of the board.

Prior to Seaport Entertainment, he spent 18 years at MGM Resorts International (MGM), where he held a series of senior leadership roles.