Shanda Interactive Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0CAS4 / ISIN: US81941Q2030
|
01.06.2026 14:37:50
Sonida Senior Living Appoints Anton Nikodemus As Chief Operating Officer
(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) said on Monday that it has appointed Anton Nikodemus to the newly created role of chief operating officer with effect from June 15.
Nikodemus previously worked at Seaport Entertainment Group, Inc.(SEG), where he served as president, CEO, and chairman of the board.
Prior to Seaport Entertainment, he spent 18 years at MGM Resorts International (MGM), where he held a series of senior leadership roles.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd. (Spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.