Sonida Senior Living Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA), a Dallas-based owner and operator of senior housing communities, on Thursday reported a wider loss for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA and same-store operating income increased, supported by higher occupancy and revenue growth.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $34.3 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with a loss of $28.3 million, or $1.56 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue more than doubled to $210.2 million from $98.0 million, reflecting the expanded portfolio following the CHP acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.2% to $46.8 million from $37.1 million on a pro forma basis. Same-store SHOP net operating income rose 15.6% to $52.0 million from $45.0 million on a pro forma basis.

Same-store weighted average occupancy increased 200 basis points to 88.6%, while revenue per occupied unit rose 4.6% to $5,413.