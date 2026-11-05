Shanda Interactive Entertainment Aktie

Shanda Interactive Entertainment ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0CAS4 / ISIN: US81941Q2030

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05.11.2026 14:48:27

Sonida Senior Living Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA), a Dallas-based owner and operator of senior housing communities, on Thursday reported a wider loss for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA and same-store operating income increased, supported by higher occupancy and revenue growth.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $34.3 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with a loss of $28.3 million, or $1.56 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue more than doubled to $210.2 million from $98.0 million, reflecting the expanded portfolio following the CHP acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.2% to $46.8 million from $37.1 million on a pro forma basis. Same-store SHOP net operating income rose 15.6% to $52.0 million from $45.0 million on a pro forma basis.

Same-store weighted average occupancy increased 200 basis points to 88.6%, while revenue per occupied unit rose 4.6% to $5,413.

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