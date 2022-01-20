Sonida Senior Living to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Virtual Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Sonida Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: SNDA), one of the nation’s leading senior living companies, announced its management will participate in the Virtual Stifel Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference on Thursday January 27, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kimberly S. Lody and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Ribar will be available for virtual meetings throughout the day. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal.

Additionally, Ribar will join the conference’s Healthcare Operators Panel, "Winning strategies in the Post-COVID World” taking place January 27, 2022, 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET.

Over the past two years, the Company exited expensive leases and divested underperforming assets to reduce negative cash flow and improve liquidity; redefined the portfolio and stabilized its performance; invested in people, communities, operational processes and resident programming and nurtured lead-generation and sales activities.

In November 2021, the Company closed a $154.8 million strategic investment from Conversant Capital that strengthened liquidity and moved the Company into the growth phase of its three-year strategic plan (SING) to stabilize, invest in, nurture and grow the Company.

About the Company

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family.

For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120006017/en/