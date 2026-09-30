Sono Tek CorpShs Aktie
WKN: A0B9HM / ISIN: US8354831088
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30.09.2026 19:39:04
Sono-Tek Corp. Stock Gains 18% After Receiving Three Purchase Orders Worth $7.19 Mln
(RTTNews) - Shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) are gaining about 18 percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced that it has received three purchase orders totaling approximately $7.19 million from an existing customer in the clean energy sector.
The company's shares are currently trading at $5.91 on the Nasdaq, up 18.41 percent. The stock opened at $5.53 and has climbed as high as $6.38 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.40 to $.38.
The orders include 10 production-scale coating systems for shipment to three different geographic locations and represent the largest aggregate customer order in Sono-Tek's history.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sono Tek CorpShs
|5,97
|19,88%