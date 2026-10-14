Sono-Tek Reports Lower Profit In Q2 FY27, Higher H1 Profit, Maintains FY27 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corp. (SOTK), an ultrasonic coating systems manufacturer, on Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, while first-half profit improved significantly, driven by strong demand from the medical-device market.

The shares were trading $1.27 or 17.78 percent lower at $5.85 on the Nasdaq.

Looking ahead, Sono-Tek expects flat to modest revenue growth in fiscal 2027 due to the timing of large equipment orders. Three new orders worth approximately $7.19 million, expected to ship in fiscal 2028, strengthen its revenue outlook for the following year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, net income was $0.37 million or $0.02 per share, compared with $0.42 million or $0.03 per share in the comparable quarter.

Operating income was $0.38 million compared with $0.42 million in the prior-year period, partially driven by higher operating expenses.

Net sales increased to $5.23 million from $5.16 million a year earlier.

For the first half of fiscal 2027, net income rose 22% to $1.11 million or $0.07 per share from $0.91 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year period.

Operating income increased 41% to $1.28 million from $0.91 million in the comparable period.

Revenue increased 6% to $10.89 million from $10.3 million in the prior-year period.

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