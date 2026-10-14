Sono Tek CorpShs Aktie
WKN: A0B9HM / ISIN: US8354831088
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14.10.2026 15:49:18
Sono-Tek Reports Lower Profit In Q2 FY27, Higher H1 Profit, Maintains FY27 Outlook; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corp. (SOTK), an ultrasonic coating systems manufacturer, on Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, while first-half profit improved significantly, driven by strong demand from the medical-device market.
The shares were trading $1.27 or 17.78 percent lower at $5.85 on the Nasdaq.
Looking ahead, Sono-Tek expects flat to modest revenue growth in fiscal 2027 due to the timing of large equipment orders. Three new orders worth approximately $7.19 million, expected to ship in fiscal 2028, strengthen its revenue outlook for the following year.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, net income was $0.37 million or $0.02 per share, compared with $0.42 million or $0.03 per share in the comparable quarter.
Operating income was $0.38 million compared with $0.42 million in the prior-year period, partially driven by higher operating expenses.
Net sales increased to $5.23 million from $5.16 million a year earlier.
For the first half of fiscal 2027, net income rose 22% to $1.11 million or $0.07 per share from $0.91 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year period.
Operating income increased 41% to $1.28 million from $0.91 million in the comparable period.
Revenue increased 6% to $10.89 million from $10.3 million in the prior-year period.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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