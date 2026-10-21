Sonoco Products Aktie

Sonoco Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861171 / ISIN: US8354951027

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21.10.2026 23:40:43

Sonoco Posts Loss In Q3 Hurt By Goodwill Impairment Charges

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products Company (SON) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss of $732.1 million or $7.36 per share, compared with net income of $122.9 million or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

The latest results included non-cash goodwill impairment charges totaling $829 million related to the company's Consumer EMEA/APAC and Industrial APAC businesses.

Adjusted net income for the quarter declined 12.5% to $167 million from $191 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fell 13% to $1.67 from $1.92.

Net sales decreased 4.2% to $2.04 billion from $2.13 billion a year ago, primarily reflecting the November 2025 divestiture of the ThermoSafe business. Excluding divestitures, sales were essentially flat. Higher selling prices implemented to offset inflation and tariff-related costs were partly offset by lower volume and unfavorable product mix.

The company revised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting net sales of $7.20 billion to $7.40 billion, adjusted earnings per share of $5.30 to $5.50, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion.

Previously, the company expected its full-year 2026 net sales of $7.25 billion to $7.75 billion, adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.20, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

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