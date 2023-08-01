01.08.2023 01:04:31

Sonoco Products Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $136 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $1.71 billion from $1.91 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $115 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.40

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sonoco Products Co.mehr Nachrichten