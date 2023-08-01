Sonoco Products Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $136 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $1.71 billion from $1.91 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $115 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.40