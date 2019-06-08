Sonofresco Announces Roaster Training Session at the OPTCO Campus

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonofresco, Coffee Holding Company, and OPTCO will offer a skill building Roaster Session on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Organic Products Trading Company (OPTCO) Campus.

Lead Instructor, Kathi Zollman of Coffee Holding Company is known throughout the coffee industry for her extensive contribution to the science of coffee roasting. Her work has been published in various Coffee Trade Journals. As a trainer, Kathi brings decades of experience and enthusiasm for coffee.

Regional Expectations & New Arrival Cupping - 8:30-12:00

This exploratory session will examine newly sourced arrivals from OPTCO and CHC. This guided discovery presentation encompasses a discussion of regional organic and fair-trade beans examining the expectations and nuances created by climate, soil, farming and harvesting techniques used by growers. Coffees will be cupped with a detailed discussion of pedigree, essence, fragrance, flavor and nuances that are highlighted by regional differences.

Designing Blends – 1:00-4:30

This hands-on session will explore the world of Specialty Coffee created with the art of Coffee Blends based on aroma, fragrances, tastes, along with the unique nuances of regional raw beans. Roasters will be guided through practical experience on how to create and evaluate a custom blend for a unique cup of freshly roasted coffee.

Event Information

WHEN: June 20, 2019; 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

WHERE: Organic Products Trading Company, 4018 NE 112th Ave, Ste D-8, Vancouver, WA 98682

RESERVE: Only 20 seats available. Reserve at (866) 271-7666 or HERE

