Sonos' New Headphones Mostly Ace Our Tests video - CNET

While Sonos' first headphones are rather pricey at $449 -- and first and foremost, they turn out to be Bluetooth, not Wi-Fi headphones -- their swanky design, impressive sound quality and excellent noise canceling make them top headphones for 2024. Should you buy them instead of models from Bose, Sony and Apple? CNET editor David Carnoy digs into all that in his full Sonos Ace review. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet Zum vollständigen Artikel