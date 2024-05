Sonos Surpasses Expectations in Q2

Sound systems manufacturer Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) announced its second-quarter results on Tuesday, May 7. Despite facing a challenging market environment, Sonos reported a non-GAAP diluted EPS loss of $0.34, outperforming analysts' expectations of a $0.46 loss. Additionally, the company's revenue reached $252.7 million, surpassing the $247.4 million estimate.This demonstration of resilience in what has been a challenging economy suggests Sonos is managing the situation well, even amid declining year-over-year revenue levels.Data sources: Company results from Sonos. Analyst estimates from FactSet. YOY = Year over year. GAAP = Generally accepted accounting principles. bps = basis points.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel