Sonova completes acquisition of Alpaca Audiology

Stäfa (Switzerland), March 1, 2022 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, has successfully completed the acquisition of Alpaca Audiology, announced on January 13, 2022. Alpaca is one of the largest independent networks of audiological care clinics in the US and operates around 220 clinics across the country. The acquisition doubles Sonova's network in the United States and significantly expands its direct consumer access in the world's largest audiological care market. The acquisition will be consolidated as of today. On a full year basis, Alpaca is expected to contribute annual revenues of approximately USD 120 million (CHF 110 million) and achieve an EBITDA margin (adjusted for transaction and integration costs) in the high teens. We therefore do not expect a material contribution to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITA in the final month of the 2021/22 financial year.

Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

