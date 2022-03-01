|
01.03.2022 07:01:20
Sonova completes acquisition of Alpaca Audiology
|
Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Stäfa (Switzerland), March 1, 2022 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, has successfully completed the acquisition of Alpaca Audiology, announced on January 13, 2022. Alpaca is one of the largest independent networks of audiological care clinics in the US and operates around 220 clinics across the country. The acquisition doubles Sonova's network in the United States and significantly expands its direct consumer access in the world's largest audiological care market. The acquisition will be consolidated as of today. On a full year basis, Alpaca is expected to contribute annual revenues of approximately USD 120 million (CHF 110 million) and achieve an EBITDA margin (adjusted for transaction and integration costs) in the high teens. We therefore do not expect a material contribution to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITA in the final month of the 2021/22 financial year.
- End -
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Thomas Bernhardsgrütter
Media Relations
Katarina Singer
Disclaimer
About Sonova
Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care and Cochlear Implants - along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group's sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova's Audiological Care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of more than 3,200 locations in 20 key markets.
Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.6 billion in the financial year 2020/21 as well as a net profit of CHF 585 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.
For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.
Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sonova Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 28
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 928 33 33
|E-mail:
|ir@sonova.com
|Internet:
|www.sonova.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012549785
|Valor:
|12549785
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290589
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1290589 01-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sonova AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:45
|Sonova completes acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division and forms a new business (EQS Group)
|
17:45
|Sonova schliesst Übernahme der Sennheiser Consumer Division ab und schafft neues Geschäftsfeld (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Sonova schliesst Übernahme von Alpaca Audiology ab (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Sonova completes acquisition of Alpaca Audiology (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Sonova to increase presence in US market: Acquisition of leading audiological care network (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Sonova verstärkt Präsenz auf dem US-Markt: Akquisition einer führenden Kette von Hörakustikgeschäften (EQS Group)
|
15.12.21
|EQS-News: Julie Tay neu zur Wahl in den Sonova Verwaltungsrat nominiert (EQS Group)
|
15.12.21
|EQS-News: Sonova nominates Julie Tay for election as a new member of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sonova AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sonova AG
|198,35
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht zum Handelsschluss deutlich ein -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben ging es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.