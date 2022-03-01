|
Sonova completes acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division and forms a new business
Stäfa (Switzerland), March 1, 2022 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of the Consumer Division from Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG. This marks the formation of a fourth business unit, which will further broaden Sonova's attractive portfolio of products and expand its channel presence and customer base. Martin Grieder will lead the Consumer Hearing business and represent it on the Sonova Management Board. The acquisition will be consolidated as of today. Reflecting the seasonality of the acquired business as well as current supply shortages of microelectronic components, we do not expect a material contribution to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITA in the final month of the 2021/22 financial year.
Highlights:
Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: 'A warm welcome to the new colleagues who have joined us from Sennheiser. Linking the complementary strengths of Sonova and Sennheiser, we will now reach even more consumers at different stages of their hearing journey, creating a new path for sustainable growth for our company. We are convinced that our expanded offering of personal audio devices with speech enhancement will be a key contributor to increase the adoption of hearing solutions.'
About Sonova
Sonova operates through four businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants - and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.
In the 2020/21 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 2.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 585 million. Over 15,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.
