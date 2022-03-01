Sonova completes acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division and forms a new business

Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Stäfa (Switzerland), March 1, 2022 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of the Consumer Division from Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG. This marks the formation of a fourth business unit, which will further broaden Sonova's attractive portfolio of products and expand its channel presence and customer base. Martin Grieder will lead the Consumer Hearing business and represent it on the Sonova Management Board. The acquisition will be consolidated as of today. Reflecting the seasonality of the acquired business as well as current supply shortages of microelectronic components, we do not expect a material contribution to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITA in the final month of the 2021/22 financial year. Highlights: The new Consumer Hearing business seeks to capture growth opportunities in the fast-growing market for true wireless headsets, the emerging segment of speech-enhanced hearables as well as expand Sennheiser's strong position in audiophile headphones.

As part of the acquisition, Sonova has secured a perpetual license for the Sennheiser brand, under which both existing and new consumer hearing devices will be marketed. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: 'A warm welcome to the new colleagues who have joined us from Sennheiser. Linking the complementary strengths of Sonova and Sennheiser, we will now reach even more consumers at different stages of their hearing journey, creating a new path for sustainable growth for our company. We are convinced that our expanded offering of personal audio devices with speech enhancement will be a key contributor to increase the adoption of hearing solutions.'

