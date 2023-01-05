Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Sonova launches Conversation Clear Plus earbuds, expanding into the new category of early entry hearing solutions



05.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media Release Staffa (Switzerland), January 5, 2023 Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today unveils the launch of the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds, a new speech-enhanced hearable to help consumers improve their comprehension in noisy environments. This launch marks an important milestone for Sonovas Consumer Hearing business in establishing a new category of early entry hearing solutions for consumers. Martin Grieder, Group Vice President Consumer Hearing at Sonova, says: Our goal is to become the go-to brand for situational hearing solutions and this is one of the key strategic priorities of our Consumer Hearing business. With their smart, intuitive features, these earbuds set a new standard for speech-enhanced hearables that will empower our consumers dynamic lives. We see a significant and growing market opportunity for this new category of early entry devices, with best-in-class products for different hearing situations to come in 2023 and beyond. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, adds: Following the acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Business, we are pleased to embark on delivering powerful hearing solutions, which promise to shape this new market for early entry devices. The synergies created by this acquisition, including our expanding consumer reach with new distribution channels and the strong Sennheiser brand, will allow us to provide these leading-edge products to more people and get them started on their journey to better hearing earlier. Many people find it difficult to clearly understand conversations in noisy environments, such as in a busy restaurant or on a loud street. Conversation Clear Plus earbuds can be used whenever these consumers want effortless clear conversations. This is achieved thanks to advanced Sonova technologies and audiological expertise integrated into the Conversation Clear Plus earbuds. An independent study showed 95% of users experienced significant speech enhancement in noisy situations when using the product.1 An app permits Conversation Clear Plus users to tailor their listening preferences, such as the amount of background noise they want to hear, while integrated true wireless technology allows a rapid connection to any Bluetooth-enabled device. For more information please refer to the Conversation Clear Plus product media release at https://www.sonova.com/en/media-release. 1 Conversation Clear Plus performance study, FORCE Technology, 2022. End Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44

Jessica Grassi +41 58 928 33 22 ir@sonova.com Media Relations Karl Hanks +41 76 367 72 56

Katarina Singer +41 79 273 07 95 mediarelations@sonova.com Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of managements views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonovas control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Groups globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2021/22 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion, with a net profit of CHF 664 million. Over 17,000 employees are working on achieving Sonovas vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. For more information please visit www.sonova.com. Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

End of Media Release

