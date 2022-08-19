|
Sonova to accelerate expansion of direct consumer access in Chinese market with acquisition of leading network of clinics
Stäfa (Switzerland), August 19, 2022 Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today announces the agreement to acquire the HYSOUND Group, one of the leading nationwide chains of audiological care clinics in China. The HYSOUND Group will significantly enlarge Sonovas store footprint and direct consumer access in this fast-growing market, by adding around 200 clinics in over 20 provinces and more than 70 cities across China.
Key Highlights:
Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: This is another important move to increase our consumer access through our audiological care business, which is one of the key pillars of our strategy. China is by far the largest high-growth market globally, which is particularly attractive due to their aging population. We project that the rapid growth of their middle class will strongly increase todays very low hearing instrument penetration in the next 5 to 10 years. This acquisition puts Sonova in an excellent position to achieve a large-scale consumer access in China. HYSOUND Group, with its rapidly growing traditional retail business, represents the perfect platform to further accelerate Sonovas participation in the audiological care segment of China.
William YingWei Wang, Founder & CEO of HYSOUND Group, says: Sonova is an exceptionally strong player in the global audiological care retail market. The synergies between Sonova and HYSOUND Group will further strengthen our market leadership in China's high-end audiology services market. We will be able to leverage Sonovas existing capabilities in omni-channel consumer engagement in China, where we were particularly attracted by its combination of digital engagement with brick-and-mortar clinics. We are delighted to have signed this agreement and look forward to working together with the Sonova team to continue providing superior high-tech products and professional services for Chinese customers.
Goldman Sachs International acted as financial advisor to Sonova on this transaction.
About Sonova
Sonova operates through four businesses Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Groups globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.
In the 2021/22 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion, with a net profit of CHF 664 million. Over 16,000 employees are working on achieving Sonovas vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.
For more information please visit www.sonova.com.
Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
