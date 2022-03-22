SONUS FABER AND MASERATI CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP IN PREMIERE OF GRECALE

The Italian Heritage Brands Reunite and Continue to Innovate the Define the Luxury Experience

MODENA, Italy , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonus faber is thrilled to announce the integration of its award-winning audio in Maserati's new Grecale vehicle. Following the successful partnership born with the introduction of the Maserati MC20 Super Sports Car, the brands remain bonded by their shared commitment to innovation, performance, and handcrafted Italian craftsmanship. An all-round sound experience is guaranteed by the iconic signature sound of the Maserati engine and by the immersive Sonus faber natural sound.

Sonus faber is distinctively featured in (2) audio systems for Grecale, the Premium (standard) and High Premium (optional) Sonus faber sound system, both proudly designed and engineered in Italy. Built with the finest natural materials, the systems include the brand's signature silk dome tweeters and paper cone midranges, resulting in smooth frequency response and detailed sound stage, enabled by independently driven speakers. The dynamic range of each system is delivered by a high-power Class-D Dual DSP amplifier with an oversized power supply.

SONUS FABER'S AUDIO SYSTEM(s) x MASERATI GRECALE

PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM boasts 860 watts of power through 14 speakers

HIGH PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM offers 1285 watts of power utilizing 21 speakers

"The Sonus faber High Premium Sound System in the all-new Maserati Grecale builds on the amazing success of our EISA award winning system in the MC20 supercar," said Sonus faber President Jeff Poggi. "Our team spent three years collaborating with Maserati design and development to customize every aspect of this sound system to authentically deliver the signature 'natural sound' of Sonus faber. Our shared passion and commitment to Italian excellence is evident in the attention to detail, selection of materials, and overall refinement."

Sonus faber's signature natural sound is delivered with the expert application of key technologies paired with the brand's celebrated design philosophy found in its legendary loudspeakers, achieved by optimizing the phase and amplitude alignment between the midrange and tweeter. Sonus faber technicians adjust the final voicing of the audio system by ear, ensuring consistent emotional and quality listening experience for the customer that is aligned with the brand's performance standard. The result is the reproduction of pure, natural sound reminiscent of a live performance, a key characteristic of Sonus faber, where each level and detail of instrument and vocal is distinguishable to the listener.

ABOUT SONUS FABER

Sonus faber is an Italian manufacturer of handcrafted speakers, and other high-end audio equipment, born from the idea of a man who loved music and its correct reproduction, but also from a person with a special sensibility about handcrafted wood products and a true reverence for beauty. Sonus faber brand tells a story by means of sound and materials. Each Sonus faber product, be it past, present or future, is able to take the listener into a world of long-lasting tradition, Italian culture and craftsmanship. Our handmade musical instruments are true to Italian expertise, with an unforgettable voice that immerses you in a natural sound experience. For more information, please visit www.sonusfaber.com

ABOUT MASERATI

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all new "everyday exceptional" SUV, all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli, Levante and Grecale are also available in hybrid version. A complete range, equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

