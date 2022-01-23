|
23.01.2022 14:29:00
Sony: Buy or Sell?
The Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) media conglomerate has been crushing the market recently. Sony stock offered an 11% return over the last 6 months while the S&P 500 stayed flat. Can the Japanese media and electronics giant keep up this positive momentum and deliver robust returns to shareholders in 2022?Sony has been a household name for many decades. The company is a leader and a driving force in several different industries, including music and movie production, audio recording technology, consumer electronics, video games and consoles, and digital media-focused semiconductors. A storied operating history has created familiar product lines such as Walkman portable audio players, Trinitron TV sets, PlayStation gaming consoles, and the Blu-ray optical storage standard. Sony's wide variety of instantly recognizable product names gives the company massive branding power.You can think of it as the Japanese version of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) or Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in many ways. These three companies share unshakable branding power, a laser-like focus on consumer tastes, and a premium image in several different market sectors. Any company that draws easy comparisons to the House of Mouse and Cupertino is clearly doing something right. That's some great company to keep.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!