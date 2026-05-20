Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie
ISIN: INE822E01011
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20.05.2026 08:00:24
Sony 1000XX the Collexion headphones review: supreme comfort and quiet luxury for your ears
Special anniversary edition of award-winning headphones are some of the best sounding you can buy, but cost far more than top Sony noise cancellersSony’s latest noise-cancelling headphones are a special anniversary set made to celebrate a decade of its prized 1000X series, designed to be plusher, slimmer, more comfortable and the best sounding yet.The original 1000X launched in 2016, igniting a fierce rivalry with the dominant Bose and its QuietComfort line, which would push noise-cancelling technology dramatically forward as each tried to outdo the other with subsequent releases. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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