Sony Corporation Partners with signageOS to Offer Integration with Professional BRAVIA® Displays

Content Management Compatibility Enables Immediate Support for an Expanded Digital Signage Ecosystem

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation ("Sony") is joining forces with signageOS, a leader in cloud digital signage infrastructure, who will provide streamlined integration to support Sony's professional BRAVIA displays and create a more connected digital signage and content management system (CMS) framework for the company and their partners across the globe. The new signageOS alliance will nearly double the compatibility of Sony's displays to offer support for close to 60 integrated CMS options, which is planned to be available next month. Additionally, the partnership will better position Sony's network of systems integrators, resellers, channel partners, managed service providers and software alliance members to extend and expand their implementation of professional BRAVIA displays with greater ease due to signageOS' single API system.

"We are thrilled not only to align with signageOS but to offer more functionality and value to Sony's displays – and the bottom line of our growing partner ecosystem worldwide," said Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Working with signageOS elevates Sony's professional BRAVIA lineup, providing more compatibility, enhanced sustainability measures and a wider range of vertical use cases, while streamlining and unifying many disparate offerings. With a partner like signageOS, we're also presented with many opportunities to jointly develop and strengthen our businesses moving forward to create a better digital signage ecosystem for the industry."

"We are very excited about partnering with Sony. As they build out their end-to-end digital signage capabilities, we're honored to help Sony enable support for so many of the providers that are driving the industry to transform and become faster, easier, and more integrated," said Stan Richter, CEO, signageOS. "Sony has a definitive mindset on building strong B2B relationships and we look forward to cultivating and expanding our relationship with Sony to directly benefit their Alliance Partner Program while addressing the needs of the community."

Sony's BRAVIA 4K HDR professional displays range in size from 32 inches to 100 inches (measured diagonally) and are designed for today's connected AV environments. They feature an HTML5-friendly Android system on a chip (SoC) platform that runs on the latest browser. The lineup offers seamless integration, security, smart customization, continuous updates, easy content sharing and management capabilities, and provide open APIs. The displays' cutting-edge technologies bring amazing color, contrast, and clarity to content in corporate, education, retail, and public spaces, as well as digital signage.

BRAVIA professional models also prioritize sustainability by eliminating the need for an external media player, which consumes less power and causes less strain on the supply chain, and they can also be retrofit into existing infrastructures.

About signageOS

The world's leading unification platform for digital signage, remote device management, and content delivery. With signageOS, you can easily run your CMS content or any other app on any digital signage device with SoC. Through one comprehensive codebase, signageOS provides an advanced unification layer, device management, and version control software support to CMS companies, display manufacturers, and media playback device suppliers.

After years of testing and development, signageOS has acquired the knowledge and skills to efficiently build and maintain native applications for SoC displays, different operating systems, and many external players. The company's aim is to simplify digital signage by removing hardware/software compatibility issues that frustrate many CMS companies. signageOS is here to ensure that the industry has its own standard API for display and player communication, regardless of the operating system or display brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

