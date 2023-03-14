Sony Honored as One of "2023 World's Most Ethical Companies"

TOKYO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute, the US-based global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This year's list includes 135 companies from across 19 countries and regions, and 46 industries. These companies were evaluated across five categories: Governance, Leadership and Reputation, Ethics and Compliance Program, Culture of Ethics, Environmental and Societal Impact. The Institute reviewed each company's ethical operations, focusing on areas such as exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Creating innovation based on a strong ethical culture is a key strategic focus for Sony. This award recognizes Sony's ongoing commitment to fulfilling its Purpose, "Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology," in accordance with Sony's Values of "Integrity & Sincerity." Being named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" by Ethisphere for the fifth year is an external recognition of the strength of Sony's commitment. Sony believes that its strong ethical corporate culture enables it to continue to advance its initiatives for sustainable value creation.

Sony Group Corporation, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, President and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida stated, "We are both pleased and proud that Ethisphere named Sony one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for five consecutive years. Sony holds "Integrity & Sincerity" as one of its important Values across the group. Together, with our 110,000 employees who share this Values, we will continue to manage Sony in an ethical manner with a long-term view and continue to spread Kando (emotion) to the world."

Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne commented, "Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stake holders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Sony for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

