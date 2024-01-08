|
08.01.2024 11:54:16
Sony is planning to call off US$10 billion merger with India’s Zee
SONY Group is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a US$10 billion media giant.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
