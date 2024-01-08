08.01.2024 11:54:16

Sony is planning to call off US$10 billion merger with India’s Zee

SONY Group is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a US$10 billion media giant.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sony Corp.mehr Nachrichten