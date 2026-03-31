SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh Aktie
WKN: 853688 / ISIN: US8356993076
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31.03.2026 11:38:25
Sony, TCL Sign Agreements; New Home Entertainment Company To Commence Operations In April 2027
(RTTNews) - Sony Corporation (SONA.F, 0L83.L, SONY, 6758.T) and TCL Electronics Holdings announced they have entered into legally binding definitive agreements for a strategic partnership in the home entertainment field. Sony will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to assume its home entertainment business, and TCL will subscribe to a portion of this preparatory company's shares, forming a joint venture with TCL holding 51% and Sony holding 49% of the shares. The new company will succeed to Sony's home entertainment business. The new company is expected to commence operations in April 2027. The new company's products are expected to carry the Sony and BRAVIA names.
The consideration payable by TCL is assumed to be approximately 75.4 billion yen, at present. The final amount will be determined following further adjustments for certain net debt and working capital at the timing of closing.
With headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, the new company, BRAVIA Inc., is expected to become a consolidated subsidiary of TCL Electronics Holdings and an equity-method affiliate of Sony.
Shares of Sony are trading at 3,209 yen, up 0.66%.
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Nachrichten zu SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: SONY präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SONY informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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11.11.25
|MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Sony nach erhöhtem Ausblick sehr fest (Dow Jones)
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: SONY verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SONY legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh
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