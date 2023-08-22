22.08.2023 17:29:00

Sony to Provide Support for Wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, U.S. Relief Efforts

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") offers its deepest sympathies to the populations affected by the wildfires that occurred in Maui, Hawaii, U.S. on August 8, 2023.

Sony will donate a total of 200,000 U.S. dollars to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and the American Red Cross in emergency aid to support relief efforts for communities affected by the wildfires. In addition, Sony's U.S. operating companies are taking individual action to support relief efforts in Maui.

Sony has a long, rich history with Hawaii including opening a sale office there in 1968, and since 1999, it has worked with Friends of Hawaii Charities to support local communities in Hawaii.

Sony sends its sincerest condolences to all those affected and wishes for a full and swift recovery.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-to-provide-support-for-wildfires-in-maui-hawaii-us-relief-efforts-301907020.html

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

