Sony Aktie
WKN: 853687 / ISIN: JP3435000009
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02.07.2026 08:27:20
Sony to stop making PlayStation game discs as of 2028
Sony says it will stop making physical discs for PlayStation games as more and more people buy and download online. But the move brings a definitive end to swaps with friends, selling old games and buying second hand.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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