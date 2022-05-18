+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Sopheon Announces Acquisition Of Solverboard - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sopheon (SPE.L) announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Solverlink Limited, a UK based cloud-based business specializing in the front-end of innovation management. Sopheon noted that the acquisition is structured as a business and asset purchase. Initial consideration comprises 500 thousand pounds in cash and 250 thousand pounds in shares. An additional, contingent deferred earn-out of up to 1.55 million pounds is payable over the next two years. Sopheon has allotted 41,667 new ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the company to satisfy the share component of the initial consideration.

Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon, said: "This is the second acquisition of a cloud-native, multi-tenant SaaS solution by Sopheon in the past six months. We look to the Solverboard and ROI Blueprints acquisitions to accelerate Sopheon's shift to a pure play SaaS model and associated ARR growth."

