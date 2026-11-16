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16.11.2026 23:00:02
SOPHiA: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, SOPHiA (NASDAQ:SOPH) announced that full-year 2026 revenue will reach the upper end of its $94 million to $96 million guidance range. The company helps healthcare institutions analyze genetic data locally, allowing hospitals to run advanced molecular testing in-house while keeping ownership of patient data.
Three takeaways from the call highlight how the business is building scale and targeting profitability.
U.S. revenue expanded 41% year over year because falling sequencing costs and better reimbursement rates encouraged hospitals to build internal diagnostic capabilities. By providing software that analyzes complex genetic data locally, SOPHiA lets medical centers keep both testing revenues and valuable patient data in-house.
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