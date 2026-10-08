Myriad Genetics Aktie
WKN: 897518 / ISIN: US62855J1043
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08.10.2026 15:29:11
SOPHiA GENETICS Partners Myriad Genetics To Advance Prostate Genomic Instability Score Technology
(RTTNews) - SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced Thursday a collaboration to advance new prostate cancer-specific genomic instability score (PrGIS) technology to support precision oncology approaches with AstraZeneca (AZN).
PrGIS is a novel biomarker signature designed to assess chromosomal instability associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in prostate cancer patients.
The collaboration aims to advance PrGIS in clinical trials and expand access to precision oncology medicines through potential companion diagnostic solutions.
Myriad developed PrGIS to support HRD as an actionable biomarker in prostate cancer, where HRD is emerging as an important prognostic and predictive biomarker.
The proprietary MyChoice CDx test, which is currently available as a companion diagnostic in ovarian cancer, will produce the PrGIS score and is being advanced for prostate cancer as a new indication.
As part of the collaboration, SOPHiA GENETICS is developing its solid tumor application for Extended Homologous Recombination Solution into a decentralized companion diagnostic solution. The solution will incorporate Myriad's PrGIS technology and aim to expand patient access to PrGIS in global markets.
SOPHiA GENETICS' technology-agnostic, cloud-based platform offers local laboratory testing across a global network of more than 1,000 connected institutions in over 75 countries.
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