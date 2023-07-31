31.07.2023 16:19:00

Sophie Norman Joins Assurity Ventures as Senior Director

LINCOLN, Neb., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie Norman joined Assurity Life Insurance Company as its new Senior Director of Assurity Ventures Inc (AVI). Norman will focus on recruiting and developing new non-traditional distribution partners for Assurity through Assurity Ventures, the company's business arm dedicated to building relationships with insurtech and fintech startups to harness new methods of interacting with prospective customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Assurity)

"Sophie brings significant insurance experience and is strategic in her approach, with an eye on long-term growth," said Todd Reimers, Assurity's Senior Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer. "We welcome Sophie to Assurity and look forward to accomplishing great things together."

Norman comes to Assurity with a background as an independent broker, agency manager and a benefits strategist. She brings industry expertise as a Director of Operations at a well-respected actuarial firm, has launched technology platforms for her clients and is an experienced public speaker. Norman studied Business and Finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her bachelor's degree. She enjoys spending time with her family.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create, and we believe in using our business as a force for good.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sophie-norman-joins-assurity-ventures-as-senior-director-301889304.html

SOURCE Assurity

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am MIttwoch mit deutlichen Verlusten eröffnen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen