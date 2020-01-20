Sophie's Kitchen is turning its social media over for Veganuary

SEBASTAPOL, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based vegan gourmet seafood manufacturer Sophie's Kitchen is going all-in on Veganuary. To raise interest in the monthlong awareness campaign about the animal welfare, environmental and health benefits of a vegan diet, the company is devoting its entire social media presence to encourage people to participate.

Sophie's Kitchen's website and social media posts for January are being dedicated to promoting the Veganuary cause through meatless seafood products. The company is also investing several thousand dollars in social media advertising with the aim of reaching hundreds of thousands more people.

"2019 was declared the year of the vegan, and there are a growing number of curious people out there who want to try a plant-based diet but think it's going to be too hard," says Sophie's CEO Miles Woodruff. "Veganuary makes it easy."

So far, the 2020 Veganuary campaign has seen record participation with more than 370,000 people signing up to try a vegan diet.

Supporting Veganuary is a perfect fit for Sophie's Kitchen, a vegan company that developed the first plant-based seafood alternatives widely available to consumers in supermarkets. Founder Eugene Wang became interested in seafood alternatives after discovering that his daughter was allergic to fish. His company stands alone in its sole focus of creating high-quality seafood alternative meals which conform to the clean ingredient movement and the ideals of transparency, marine life conservation, and environmental responsibility.

Woodruff would like to encourage other companies to promote Veganuary as well.

"Marine life isn't at the forefront of our conversations, yet many amazing species are on the brink of extinction because of overfishing," he said. "I invite everyone who loves the ocean to spread the word about Veganuary."

To learn more about Veganuary, visit www.sophieskitchen.com and click the pink Veganuary button at the bottom of the page.

About Sophie's Kitchen

Sophie's Kitchen offers gourmet vegan seafood products such as crab meat, shrimp, scallops, "toona," and smoked salmon. Founded in 2011 by Eugene Wang and based in Sebastapol, California, Sophie's Kitchen pioneered the first gluten-free, plant-based seafood alternatives that are widely available in supermarkets throughout the U.S. Sophie's Kitchen is committed to taking a responsible, transparent and environmentally friendly approach to the ingredients used in its products. To learn more about Sophie's Kitchen visit https://www.sophieskitchen.com.

