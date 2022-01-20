Sorrento Says Covishield Potently Neutralizes Omicron And Omicron Variants Of Sars-Cov-2

(RTTNews) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) said that Covishield (STI-9167), a broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody, potently neutralized Omicron and Omicron (+R346K) variants of SARS-COV-2.

STI-9167 neutralizing antibody demonstrated strong protection in vivo following Omicron virus challenge in a preclinical model of COVID-19, preventing weight loss and reducing virus titers in the lungs to levels below the limit of detection.

Covishield (STI-9167) neutralizing antibody was discovered by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and further optimized and engineered by Sorrento scientists.

Sorrento has obtained worldwide exclusive license rights from Icahn Mount Sinai as previously announced on March 9, 2021.

Sorrento said it is evaluating in-house GMP manufacturing and is in negotiations with major global CMOs for commercial scale manufacturing to secure capacity to manufacture and supply tens of millions of doses. Sorrento currently has in-hand sufficient cGMP drug substance for 100,000's of doses at the projected intranasal dose of STI-9199, the intranasal formulation of STI-9167.