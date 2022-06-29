Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.06.2022 17:00:00
Sorry, Disney Fans, CEO Bob Chapek Is Getting Three More Years
Whether you love him or hate him, Bob Chapek will continue to be Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Big Cheese. The media giant's board extended Bob Chapek's contract on Tuesday. He will now be CEO through 2025. Support for giving the polarizing helmsman another three years was unanimous in the boardroom.Chapek's had a rough run since being tapped as the successor to the universally liked Bob Iger on Feb. 25, 2020. Disney shares have gone on to surrender 25% of their value since then, but that can be said about a lot of market bellwethers. He had to hit the ground running, as within a month of his arrival all of Disney's theme parks and most of the world's movie theaters had been shuttered in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the knocks on Chapek are valid. Some of the social disses are off the mark. Either way, Chapek -- whose initial CEO deal would've ended in February of next year -- is going to be behind the wheel for what promises to be a challenging time for Disney. He'll have to steer the House of Mouse through a potential global recession in fiscal 2023, high expectations for Disney+ to grow its subscribers and achieve profitability in fiscal 2024, and the arrival of major competition in Florida when rival Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) adds Epic Universe to its Universal Orlando resort portfolio in fiscal 2025. In short, he's going to have to his hands full as he proves himself worthy of his extension. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.20
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|90,87
|-1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX zur Schlussglocke im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX musste zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.