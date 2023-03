Sorry to Say: Claiming Social Security at 62 Could Leave Your Retirement Lacking

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason age 62 has long been a popular one in the context of signing up for Social Security: It's the earliest opportunity you have to start getting your benefits. And when you're looking for a chance to pad your monthly income, it's hard not to submit that benefits application.The problem with claiming Social Security at age 62, though, is that you'll slash your benefits for life. And that could prove quite problematic if your nest egg isn't much to write home about.Your retirement income shouldn't only come from Social Security. Rather, it should come from a different source, including money you have tucked away in a retirement savings account.Continue reading