20.04.2023 22:13:00
Sorry to Say: Claiming Social Security at 62 Could Leave Your Retirement Lacking
Although full retirement age (FRA) is 67 for workers born in 1960 or later, Social Security can be started as early as 62. But doing so can have some major financial consequences, and it's important to know what to expect.Your Social Security benefit is based on a process that takes your annual earnings from your entire lifetime, adjusts them for inflation, and then considers your 35 highest-earning years. Your average monthly income for these 35 years is then applied to the current Social Security benefit formula that determines your initial monthly benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
