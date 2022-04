Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you'll be 62 soon, you're probably excited about becoming eligible for Social Security checks. The earliest age you can claim them is 62, and that's a popular age to begin getting payments because many people need their benefits to retire and want to leave their jobs ASAP. Unfortunately, if you're anticipating starting Social Security at the earliest possible age of eligibility, you'll want to carefully consider the downsides. That's because the reality is that starting benefits at 62 is probably not the right choice for most people for a few key reasons. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading