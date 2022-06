Sorry to Say, You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the neatest things about Social Security is that you get choices for signing up. You're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your wage history at full retirement age, or FRA. That age is 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.You can also sign up for benefits as early as age 62, or as late as age 70. In fact, technically, you can file for Social Security beyond age 70, but since claiming benefits past age 70 won't do anything for you, 70 is generally considered the latest age to sign up.The upside of delaying your filing beyond FRA is boosting your benefits permanently in the process. But the downside is having to wait to get that money.