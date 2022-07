Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you turn 62, you become eligible to get Social Security retirement benefits. Although a guaranteed monthly check in the mail may sound great, you should likely pass up the opportunity to claim your benefits ASAP and wait for a few more years.This may come as a disappointment if you were planning to claim Social Security at 62. But there are a few key reasons why you may want to rethink your choice if filing for checks soon is on your radar. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading