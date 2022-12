Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason 62 has long been a popular age to sign up for Social Security: It's the earliest age you can start collecting benefits.You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal income history once you reach full retirement age (FRA). That age is either 66, 67, or 66 and a certain number of months, depending on your year of birth.Your FRA is an important thing to know, because without it, you won't be able to figure out how much of a hit your monthly benefit will take if you claim Social Security at age 62. See, for each month you file ahead of FRA, that monthly benefit gets reduced on a permanent basis. And so if your FRA is 67 and you sign up for Social Security at 62, you'll be looking at a 30% reduction, which is not a small amount.Continue reading