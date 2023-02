Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's more than fair to say that 2022 was a very tough, volatile year for investors. Not only did stock values plummet, but a lot of people saw their IRA and 401(k) balances take a hit.But as stressful as a decline in portfolio value may have been for you, 2022 was no doubt a gloriously stressful year for retirees -- those who may not have had the luxury to ride out all of that volatility. And that's precisely why claiming Social Security at age 62 could end up being a very bad idea -- even if you're convinced it's the right time to sign up.Ideally, once you reach retirement, your portfolio assets will be allocated in a manner that's appropriate for your age. That generally means not being too heavily invested in stocks (though you also do not want to unload your stock holdings completely).Continue reading