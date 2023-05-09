Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 18:31:00

SOSi AWARDED POSITION ON $995 MILLION MULTI-AWARD CONTRACT BY USAFE-AFAFRICA FOR ADVISORY AND ASSISTANCE SERVICES

RESTON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi has been awarded a position on a $995 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide Advisory and Assistance Services (A&AS) to U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA).

SOSi Logo Challenge Accepted

SOSi will compete for task orders to support a wide range of training, engineering, and intelligence needs in Europe and Africa.

"As the prime contractor supporting USAFE's Mission Partner Environment (MPE) requirements and the U.S. Army's largest provider of intelligence analytic services in Europe, we are proud to expand our support to critical DoD intelligence, cyber, and engineering missions across Europe and Africa," said SOSi CEO Julian Setian.

ABOUT SOSi 
SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and mission support services integrator. Founded in 1989, we manage many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe, providing engineering, intelligence, and logistics solutions to both government and commercial customers. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sosi-awarded-position-on-995-million-multi-award-contract-by-usafe-afafrica-for-advisory-and-assistance-services-301819865.html

SOURCE SOS International LLC - SOSi

