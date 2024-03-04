|
04.03.2024 09:05:36
Sosteneo To Acquire 49% Of Share Capital In Enel Libra Flexsys - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Enel S.p.A., acting through its subsidiary Enel Italia S.p.A., has signed an agreement with Sosteneo Fund 1 HoldCo, for the acquisition by Sosteneo of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys, a company fully-owned by Enel Italia. Sosteneo will acquire 49% of the share capital in Enel Libra Flexsys for a consideration of approximately 1.1 billion euros upon closing. Enel will retain control of Enel Libra Flexsys.
The acquisition is expected to generate upon closing a positive impact of about 1.1 billion euros on the Enel Group's consolidated net debt, while it is set to bear no impact on the Group's economic results.
Sosteneo is an investment manager that specializes in greenfield infrastructure projects.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.