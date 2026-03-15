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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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15.03.2026 15:30:59
Sotera Health Shares Rise 18% in a Year. Here's What a $37 Million Stake Trim Signals
On February 17, 2026, MIG Capital disclosed a reduction in its holdings of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), selling 2,262,292 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, is $37.41 million.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, MIG Capital reduced its stake in Sotera Health by 2,262,292 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the sold shares is $37.41 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter’s end, the total position value declined by $31.83 million, a figure that includes both trading and share price changes.Sotera Health is a leading provider of sterilization and laboratory services, supporting critical supply chains in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food safety. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of sterilization technologies and testing capabilities to serve highly regulated industries. Its scale, technical expertise, and global reach provide a competitive advantage in ensuring safety and compliance for its customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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