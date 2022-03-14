Sotero Announces Data Security focused CISO Panel Discussion with FEPOC CareFirst BCBS and DXC Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, the leading data security company, is proud to welcome industry leaders from FEPOC CareFirst BCBS and DXC Technology to a CISO panel discussion targeting the protection of Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally identifiable information (PII). This 45-minute panel will take place on March 16th at 10:00 am Pacific and 1:00 pm Eastern and cover crucial topics relating to data security. CISO Panel Discussion

Purandar Das, CEO & Co-Founder of Sotero, joins Nish Majmudar, CISSP, CISM, the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at FEPOC CareFirst BCBS, and Jimmie Owens Chief Information Security Officer at DXC Technology for this discussion moderated by Neil Saltman, VP of Strategic Accounts at Sotero.

In 2021, more than 294 million people were impacted by data breaches and there was a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020. Organizations seeking to protect PII and PHI data from cyberattacks and insider threats employ strategies for limiting access and encrypting data yet struggle with balancing security with usability.

The panel will explore how to limit risk exposure, secure sensitive data without making it inaccessible to individuals who require that data to do their jobs. The discussion will include topics such as:

How do organizations avoid exposing sensitive data today?

What you need to take a data-first approach to security.

How to balance the needs of operations vs security.

Taking a proactive approach to data leaks vs reactive.

How to extend data security consistently across multi-platforms.

About Sotero

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in next-generation data security. Sotero's data security platform enables our customers with a way to protect data anytime, anywhere, regardless of data store, integration mechanisms, and user tools. The platform is able to control, access, operate, and use data to extract information that drives organizations' business outcomes and innovation.

Sotero provides organizations with a scalable and flexible data security fabric that migrates and moves data securely, in all its instances in an interconnected world. Organizations gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, audibility and governance for use cases ranging from securing data at the edge, IoT devices and streaming data, and moving data securely to downstream systems. For more information, please visit www.soterosoft.com

