SOUL LORDS UNITE! GODDESS MUA IS NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON CODASHOP

SINGAPORE, Dec.17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news for all Soul Lords looking to recharge ingots on Goddess MUA! You can now boost your characters since Coda Payments and 4399 NET LTD recently announced that players in Southeast Asia can now recharge Goddess MUA Ingots on Codashop.

Goddess MUA is a fast-rising MMORPG extremely well-loved for its rich interactive contents. Create your unique characters and customize their looks as you like. Experience fantasy episodes, win exciting battles, loot for resources and gather your companions. You can also join guilds and make lots of friends to help cultivate your Goddess and complete overall progress.

When you buy your ingots on Codashop, ranking up will be fuss-free! Just complete your payment and ingots will be added immediately to your account. No login or PIN code required.

There are a wide range of popular local payment methods you can choose including the largest e-wallets and telcos in Southeast Asia, such as GoPay, Indosat, ShopeePay, Touch'n Go, GCash and Boost eWallet.

"The partnership with 4399 NET LTD is a welcome addition to our growing list of exciting titles. Goddess MUA is a fun and captivating game. With Codashop, we ensure a faster and easier top up experience for a better playing enjoyment," Philippe Limes, Coda's Chief Executive Officer said.

"We sincerely believe the cooperation with Codashop is an important step for 4399 NET LIMITED to open the vast market in Southeast Asia," Simon Jia, 4399 NET LIMITED's Head of Overseas Business Department said.

About Coda Payments

Coda Payments ( www.codapayments.com ) helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than thirty emerging markets. Publishers of leading games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, dating apps like Tinder, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to accept payments via Codapay, Codashop and xShop.

Coda helps its clients collect payments in Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in Jakarta and Bangkok. It is backed by Apis Partners—a private equity asset manager that invests in growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses in Asia and Africa—and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan's largest online payment gateway.

About 4399 NET LIMITED

Founded in Guangzhou, China, 4399 NET LIMITED has been featured on numerous lists including the Top 100 Chinese Internet Companies and the Top 10 Chinese Game Companies Overseas.

4399 NET LIMITED is a comprehensive game company dedicated to developing, publishing, and operating the most popular games globally. 4399 NET LIMITED has successfully published various games such as Goddess MUA, Yong Heroes, and Crasher: Origin. These games have landed on bestseller lists in Southeast Asia consistently.

