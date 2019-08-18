Soulivity Magazine Partners with Chef Walter Martino, the "Million Dollar Chef" for a 'Nourish the Soul and Nurture a Child' Weekend Event in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soulivity Magazine partners with Chef Walter Martino, the "Most Luxurious Chef in the World" to bring the 'Nourish the Soul and Nurture a Child Event' to Washington D.C. showcasing Chef Walter Martino's epicurean masterpieces of gastronomic encounters to benefit St. Jude's Hospital. This event over the weekend of Oct 25-27, 2019 will celebrate living a life of purpose, passion and high-quality living, the tenants of Soulivity Magazine's mission. "This is where luxury meets philanthropy by bringing celebrity Chef Walter Martino's culturally exquisite experiences; and, supporting St. Jude's Hospital, a charitable organization and leader in the world of treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," Brian Westley Johnson, Soulivity Magazine's publisher announces.

Over three days, people will have the chance to take part in several different "experiences," from food to fashion to beauty and style, which will promote doing what Washingtonians love to do – celebrate in luxury and exquisite taste while giving back to the community in need.

Chef Walter Martino is also known as the "Most Luxurious Chef in the World" receiving this recognition after designing the world's most expensive champagne bottle L'Oro di Bacco with an estimated value of 1.7 million euros that he paired with his signature dishes that transported patrons on a stunning gastronomic encounter. Chef Walter Marino has worked with numerous celebrities including Jennifer Hudson, Drake and Ignacio Gana.

Brian Westley Johnson is the managing editor-in-chief of Soulivity Magazine, an online magazine-journal which reaches over 400K people monthly across globe. For over 25 years, Brian has spent his life traveling the world as a business development professional using his skills and demonstrable expertise in sales and marketing strategy and execution to assist enterprising medium and large organizations in achieving growth targets. Now, he has dedicated his life to a new mission – to support everyone in living their highest quality life with passion, purpose, and joy. Soulivity Magazine has featured Geneva Carr, Garcelle Beauvais, Reza Aslan, and others.

Italian Chef Walter Martino has been a culinary genius from a very early age. He was only seven when he created his first masterpiece, pancakes for his family. Martino began his career as a Commis de Cuisine at Zeffirino in Genoa, Italy he was only 14 years old, and was also attending the Institute Hotelier Nino Bergese. Chef Martino has always had a passion for food and that passion translated into graduating with honors. His mentors along his career have been chefs for very well known establishments such as Hotel Park Hyatt, Hotel Bulgari,Dolce Gabbana Gold Restaurant, Il Marchesino of Gualtiero Marchesi and Town House Hotel. He was asked to teach cooking at various schools such as Milan Institute of State A.Vespucci, Institute A.Grandi and later in Monza at A.Olivetti. Chef Martino is not only a master in the kitchen, he designs every plate as a master piece and also writes and stars in a 'La cucina di Walter' a TV show on Sky TV directed by Fabio Bastianello. He has traveled the world as a privateChef for soccer players, Hollywood stars, and royalty. His name is a staple of culinary art in Europe and he brings his masterpieces to the United States for Americans to indulge in his creations. He has also been asked to appear on international TV shows. A unique aspect of Chef Martino is that he designs plates that are exhibited in galleries of art in Ibiza, Milan airport, Linate at the art gallery of Michelangelo restaurant, in Doha (Katar) during the international exhibition of luxury.

Soulivity Magazine reaches over 400,000 people monthly and provides the global community with ways to live a high-quality life; increase productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency; and, experience better lifestyle outcomes. Soulivity provides the tools and information to live purpose-driven lives. Soulivity's most important goal is supporting people in living free, full, and rewarding lives while doing what brings their hearts joy and peace. Join over 61,000 international social media followers which have decided to become a part of an ever-growing community of people living their best life!

SOURCE Soulivity Magazine