Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.25 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $1.92 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $9.53 million from $9.38 million last year.
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.25 Mln. vs. $1.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $9.53 Mln vs. $9.38 Mln last year.
