Sound Physicians Announces Integration with PointClickCare's Platform

TACOMA, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a leading physician partner to hospitals, physician groups, payers, and post-acute providers, is proud to announce its integration with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Sound Physician's TeleSNF program is one of the nation's largest post-acute tele-hospitalist programs, providing on-demand physician services on nights, weekends, and holidays.



Care providers on the PointClickCare platform will now be able to seamlessly integrate Sound's Virtual Care Platform (VCP) solution into their workstreams. Existing and new patient profiles will automatically sync from PointClickCare to VCP, allowing users to easily and immediately begin an on-demand video. Patient profile changes in PointClickCare will update in real-time in VCP, ensuring data parity between the systems without manual duplication. Clinician video consult notes will also automatically sync from a patient's VCP profile to their PointClickCare profile.



"The ability to integrate TeleSNF into PointClickCare enhances our program by streamlining the process nurses use to connect to our tele-hospitalists," says Brendan McNamara, CEO, Telemedicine, at Sound Physicians. "By partnering with an organization that supports over 21,000 skilled nursing, assisted living, and home health agencies across North America, Sound Physicians is better positioned to serve our rapidly growing community of post-acute partners. Alignment with PointClickCare enhances our service and makes it even easier for SNF nurses to access our on-shift physicians."



Additional information about this integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace, an online platform that enables customers to evaluate authorized third-party technology partners easily. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and services designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.



"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, director, PointClickCare Marketplace. "Our integration with Sound Physicians is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."



About PointClickCare Technologies

With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. PointClickCare provides diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at a lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals, use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.



About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes across the continuum of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are committed to bridging the clinical gaps for our partners in post-acute and long-term care. For more information, visit soundtelemedicine.com

