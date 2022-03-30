SOUNDEXCHANGE NAMES ANJULA SINGH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Singh will lead financial strategy and day-to-day operations of SoundExchange to power the future of music

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today named Anjula Singh chief financial officer and chief operating officer to lead SoundExchange's financial, operational, human resources, and office services teams.

During her 16-years at SoundExchange, Singh has played a critical role in scaling the organization for growth and investing in platforms and infrastructure that make the business of music more efficient. Singh provides leadership in the day-to-day operations at SoundExchange and in many other aspects of the organization, including the company's move into the publisher services line of business.

"I am thrilled to announce Anjula's well-deserved promotion to chief financial officer and chief operating officer," said Michael Huppe, president and CEO at SoundExchange. "Anjula has been a tremendous partner over the years in advancing the mission of SoundExchange. Her immense institutional knowledge, mastery of our business's complexities, and ability to work across teams will be critical to our strategy and success as we move into the next chapter."

Most recently, Singh served as executive vice president and chief financial officer. As a member of the leadership team, she has been instrumental in SoundExchange's successful distribution of nearly $9 billion in digital royalties to music creators.

"I'm excited to continue serving our community of over 500,000 music creators with the incredible team at SoundExchange," said Anjula Singh, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at SoundExchange. "Our mission is what drives my work at the company, and I am dedicated to maximizing the value of music and making the business more efficient for music creators."

Singh began her career as an auditor at KPMG L.L.P., a global audit, advisory, and tax services firm. Prior to joining SoundExchange in 2006, Singh served as director of corporate accounting for The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide affordable energy to customers in 15 countries. She has nearly 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and audit.

About SoundExchange:

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 560,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundexchange-names-anjula-singh-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-operating-officer-301513229.html

SOURCE SoundExchange