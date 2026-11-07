SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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07.11.2026 19:14:01
SoundHound AI: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) announced that it expects to reach sustainable profitability within the second half of 2027. It's swapping lumpy upfront software license fees for steady hosted subscriptions. Management is also cutting operational expenses across the business. Three things management said on the call stand out.
Upfront licensing deals historically created unpredictable swings in quarterly revenue. Management is now using its enterprise platform, OASYS -- which runs software agents across voice and text -- to convert those single-point customer commitments into steady annualized recurring revenue by positioning OASYS as a hosted service.
Integrating recent acquisitions allows the company to eliminate duplicate corporate functions, optimize cloud spending, and drop unprofitable customer contracts. Consequently, management expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which is a key measure of core operating profitability -- even at the low end of its revenue guidance.
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